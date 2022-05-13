IndiGo-Air France-KLM implement code share agreement

Further to the lifting of the Air Bubble Agreement in India and to the necessary governmental approval, Air France-KLM and IndiGo — India’s largest carrier — have implemented the extensive codeshare agreement announced in December 2021.

New destinations

With this partnership, Air France and KLM will ultimately offer their customers access to 30 new Indian destinations and a large number of round-trip combinations for both business and leisure purposes.

Customers will be able to fly to the destination of their choice with one single booking. Flying Blue members will also be able to earn miles on all routes covered by this agreement, a statement issued jointly by the airlines said.

On departure from their respective hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve four destinations in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

On departure from the multiple points in India, Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 300 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in America.

According to Henri de Peyrelongue, EVP Commercial Sales, Air France-KLM, this codeshare agreement will allow the carrier to increase its local footprint and to improve connectivity between India — one of the fastest growing markets — and the rest of the world, via the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol hubs.

“For our customers, this means an enhanced network with as many as 30 new destinations in India, as well as increased round trip possibilities for business and leisure travel,” he said.