Infosys, Accenture, to cover cost of Covid-19 vaccine for employees and immediate family

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Infosys, an Indian multinational technology company, stated that it will cover the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine for its employees and their immediate family members.
The technology company is currently looking for a partner to collaborate with for this mass immunisation plan.
Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said in a statement in response to queries sent by Moneycontrol, “Infosys is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the Government of India and as per approved procedures and timelines.”
He added, “Infosys will cover the vaccination cost for the employee and immediate family as part of our focus on health and wellness.”
Tech giant Accenture has also revealed its plans to vaccinate its employees under its medical benefits program
Other companies that are going to bear the cost of the vaccination of its employees include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, RPG Group, and public-sector bank State Bank of India (SBI), as per media reports.
The decision comes a week after the beginning of phase 2 of the vaccination drive in India that opened access to vaccines for the general public. Currently, the Centre is vaccinating people who are above 45 years with co-morbidities and elderly.
