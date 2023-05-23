A sea-skimming supersonic target was successfully engaged by Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Mormugao. It is on a test firing spree to get battle ready, having launched Brahmos supersonic cruise missile two days ago.

“The successful maiden MRSAM (Medium-Range-Surface-to-Air-Missile) firing by INS Mormugao is yet another milestone in Indian Navy’s quest for accurate delivery of Ordnance on Target and showcases Indian Navy’s future-proof combat readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” it said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The guided missile destroyer will add to India’s maritime strength in the Indian Ocean Region and act as a deterrent against aggressors, believe Navy officials. On Sunday, INS Mormugao successfully hits ‘Bulls Eye’ during her maiden Brahmos supersonic cruise missile firing, the Navy had told after the exercise.

INS Mormugao, inducted into the Indian Navy on December 18, 2022, was designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, to offer new design concepts for improved survivability, seakeeping and manoeuvrability. Enhanced stealth has also been achieved, making the ships difficult to detect, said the Navy. The Ministry of Defence earlier stated that it’s equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

The ship has anti-submarine warfare capabilities empowered by ASW helicopters, indigenously developed rocket launchers and torpedo launchers.

INS Mormugao derives its name after the historic port city of Goa on the west coast. It has over 75 per cent indigenous content, all her major weapons and sensors have been developed and manufactured in the country either directly through design and development by Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or through strategic tie-ups and ToT with reputed international OEMs.