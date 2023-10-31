The fully revamped and technically superior India Data Portal (IDP) 2.0 is launched by Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

IDP 2.0 is specially designed to further equip journalists, researchers, students, policymakers, and other stakeholders to access, interact with, and visualise information, data and knowledge.

“The readability of data has become easier than before, as we see a departure from non-machine-readable formats to computer vision and image analysis, which are more amenable. Government alone cannot be the harbinger of change in the open data landscape; the growth of new technology would act as a potential solution to reconcile the demand and supply side,’‘ Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB said in a release.

These initiatives, led by individuals with extensive domain expertise, aim to simplify and broaden the accessibility of government data for the benefit of all, he added.

The India Data Portal’s one-of-a-kind “Visualisations First Approach” allows users to seamlessly access an extensive array of over 3,400 indicators.

120 datasets

These indicators are drawn from a repository of 120 datasets, spanning across 25 diverse domains, including but not limited to climate and weather, commerce, crime, economy, education, financial inclusion, fisheries and animal husbandry, food and agriculture, forestry and wildlife, general, government schemes, health, nutrition, rural development, socio-economic, union budget, and various others. The dataset will be continuously expanded in the times to come.

The Data portal 2.0 also includes an innovative feature that allows users to upload their datasets, ensuring privacy for their personal exploration and visualisation endeavours. The portal has undergone technological enhancements, featuring scalable, and easily maintainable architecture, furthered by a network of micro-services.