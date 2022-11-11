Chennai-based space-tech start-up Agnikul, with the support of IN-SPACe, has received Flight Termination System (FTS) package from ISRO. The FTS is a system meant to destroy a rocket if it goes off-course and might fall on a place where people live.

Agnikul is preparing to do its first sub-orbital test, which means flying the rocket to a not-so-high altitude, perhaps around 40-50 km above the earth. This is done in order to test the vehicle.

This marks the first time that a system that has been used for ISRO’s vehicles is being supplied for supporting a private launch vehicle built in India.

The package will be used for Agnikul’s upcoming mission from Sriharikota, says a release from the company.

In the event which was held on Monday, attended by Director VSSC and corresponding teams from IN-SPACe, Agnikul Cosmos and VSSC, the official handing over happened marking the culmination of multiple rounds of interactions about interfacing, handling and using these systems on Agnikul’s vehicles.

Flight safety

Agnikul’s first mission is a controlled flight tracking a predetermined trajectory. Safety is a key aspect for any such controlled & guided launch and using ISRO’s systems for flight safety is a major step towards addressing this.

Recently, as a part of Agnikul’s preparation for first launch, ISRO facilitated the test firing of Agnikul’s single piece, 3D printed rocket engine — Agnilet at Vertical Test Facility, Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram.

Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO, Agnikul said, “This is a significant step forward for Agnikul in terms of getting ready for a launch from ISRO’s launchpads. Grateful to IN-SPACe and ISRO for their consistent support through all the interactions we have had in making sure these systems work on our vehicles.”

Moin SPM, Co-founder & COO, Agnikul said, “We are glad to be having the opportunity to interface with a system that ISRO has used on its own vehicles. Besides enhancing mission safety, this milestone further validates the support that ISRO and IN-SPACe are extending to private stakeholders in India.”

