ITC tops list of private Indian cos that filed healthcare/pharma patents during 2015-2020

Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited has topped the list of Indian private companies that filed patents in India in healthcare and pharma during 2015-2020.The rankings were done by Sagacious IP, a global IP Research and consulting firm, as part of its report on the pharma and healthcare sector.
The report, titled ‘Pharma & Healthcare Innovations, Market Dynamics & Metamorphosis’ said that ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC), one of the largest innovation centres in the country with a strong presence in nutrition, health and well-being, had 453 filings during 2015-2020.
In a release, ITC said that it is among the top 15 companies that have filed patents in India. These companies together account for approximately 11 per cent of the patents filed in the pharma and healthcare sector of the country.
The company credited the “leadership of Chairman” Sanjiv Puri for the cutting-edge R&D platforms driving “agile innovation” and faster turnaround times”.
ITC’s LSTC, located in Bengaluru, plays a crucial role in creating unique and differentiated products and solutions. It has over 350 world-class scientists and more than 900 patents have been filed so far.
According to Sanjiv Rangrass, Group Head, R&D, Projects and Sustainability, ITC Ltd, the rankings are a “huge recognition”.
“ITC LSTC is continuously working on a platform-based approach that powers agile and purposeful innovation to serve emerging consumer needs,” he said.
With the Covid-19 pandemic playing out, LSTC researchers and product development teams enabled the branded packaged foods and personal care businesses to deliver a range of differentiated and superior quality products in record time, the company said in a release.
Products like Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray, Savlon Clothes Disinfectant spray, Savlon Mask, Savlon Wipes, Nimeasy dishwash liquid, BNatural Immunity Soups, Jelimals with immunity benefits were amongst products that were launched in record time. Differentiated offerings in personal wash and skin care spaces include Vivel Neem Bodywash, Charmis Deep Radiance Skin Cream and biodegradable Dermafique Face Masques.
In the agri-sciences domain, the LSTC has an “ambitious R&D programme to address future demand of food security, improving yields & quality and developing new varieties”.
