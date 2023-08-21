Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer is smashing one record after the other at the box office. According to latest trade reports, the film has crossed ₹500 crore in gross box-office collections worldwide in less than two weeks of its release.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer marked the return of the Kollywood superstar to big screens after a gap of two years. The film, which has an ensemble of characters, including Malayalam film star Mohanlal, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, saw a massive box-office opening releasing in over 4,000 screens globally on August 10.

On Monday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X to announce that Jailer has crossed the ₹500 crore in gross box-office collection at worldwide box office within 11 days of its release.

He also pointed out that this is the second Rajinikanth’s film to cross the ₹500 crore collection mark. Rajinikanth’s 2018 film 2.0 holds the record for highest grossing film in the history of Tamil film industry. The movie raked in over ₹800 crore in gross box-office collection in its lifetime. Interestingly, both Jailer and 2.0 were bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Speaking to businessline, Bala said it is difficult for Jailer to break the record of 2.0 since it had big casting like Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, which gave a massive opening in the Hindi markets.

Towards ₹650 crore

However, Bala said Jailer is doing extremely well in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada markets, besides in overseas markets such as the US and Canada. “I think it will end up with a lifetime collection of ₹650 crore,” he added.

According to film industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan, within 10 days, Jailer’s collection surpassed the lifetime collection of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1, which was the highest grossing Tamil film in 2022 with ₹500 crore in global box-office collections.

Jailer has also joined the elite club of movies with over ₹500 crore in box office collections in south India including the Baahubali franchise, RRR, KGF Chapter-2 and Ponniyin Selvan-1.