At least five persons sustained injuries in a fire caused by a suspected cylinder explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five of the people have been shifted to a hospital.

The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and Fire personnel have rushed to the spot.