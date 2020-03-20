Karnataka govt warns start-ups, IT/BT cos to comply with work-from-home advisory

Karnataka government has warned start-ups, IT and BT companies to strictly comply with government advisories work from home (WFH) for its employees issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, who holds higher education, IT & BT, Science & Technology portfolio, held video conference on Friday with the Bengaluru-based CEOs of IT & BT companeis and instructed them that except for emergency services, all non-essential operations be carried out on work-from-home mode.

The Minister expressed concern that while the , “Government has issued many advisories in the interest of the State and its people. I understand a few companies have adopted, but many of them in the name of business continuity plan are still functioning from their offices and are yet to implement it.”

He further asked the companies to cooperate with the State government and avoid non-essential travel. Employees returning from international travel will have to undergo self-quarantine, companies will have to avoid large gatherings, carry out deep cleaning and sterilisation of premises and cancel of events.

“The government has been constantly monitoring and is willing to stands besides the companies commensurate with the prevailing situation keeping in mind the safety of the citizens and community as a paramount goal,” he said.

Today’s meeting was attended by Infosys cofounder and Axilor Ventures chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan; Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw; Nasscom President, Debjani Ghosh; and other senior management of IT/BT companies.

Lab testing in districts

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Sriramulu said “As promised during my Kalaburgi tour recently, Covid-19 test centres will be started with the assistance of the Central government. The State government is always ready to serve the people and I again request that the people of Kalaburgi should not be worried.”

The department in its bulletin on Friday said “Till date 15 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka including one fatality. One patient is discharged.”

The department has issued lab testing advisory to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to select cases for sampling. Health advisory regarding maintaining social distancing, avoiding sitting in restaurants or in any type of eateries has been issued.

Over 100 teams have been formed, consisting of one doctor with community medicine/public health background, one staff nurse and one MSW (Medico Social Worker) for contact-tracing specifically in BBMP area.

Metro rail to close for Jantha curfew

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has issue a public notice that its services will be halted in wake of Janatha curfew on Sunday (March 22). “BMRCL has decided to keep its services closed . This is to encourage the public stay indoors to maintain social distancing and is essential to counter the spread of Covid 19,” the notice said.

#SafeHandsChallenge

Bengaluru City Police has mounted #SafeHandsChallenge to spread awareness through social media. “It’s time we spoke about #Coronavirus more responsibly. Bengaluru City Police is launching an awareness campaign to talk about the do’s and don’ts and bust some common myths. Join the conversation. Let’s #ArrestCorona #COVID19.”

On Friday, the Bengaluru City Police also posted a series of messages and has begun to engage in discussion with general public on Facebook and Twitter to share the message of cleanliness. Calling it a challenge tweeted “Don't get caught! - Accept the #SafeHands Challenge. Record a video of your perfect hand wash and share it tagging the #SafeHandsChallenge. The winning team is always well-prepared. We nominate all of Bengaluru for the #SafeHandsChallenge.”