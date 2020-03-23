Karnataka imposes curfew-like restrictions in 9 affected districts

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
Karnataka government has enforced curfew-like restrictions or total lock-down in nine revenue districts affected by Coronavirus.
As the State is entering third-phase — community spread — of Coronavirus outbreak, the government has barred all activities other than regular essential daily services for a week starting mid-night March 23 to April 1 in Bengaluru urban (including BBMP areas), Bengaluru rural, Kalaburgi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi.
Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare in its bulletin said till date 33 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State which includes one death.
K Sudharkar, Medical Education Minister, informed the Assembly on Monday that as per the Government Orders, all shops commercial establishments, offices, workshops, godowns except dealing with essential goods and services, food, medical equipment, drugs, fuel, agricultural inputs shall remain closed.
“The government has also advised companies and commercial establishments not to remove any worker on this account and has advised them to sanction paid leave on all days of lockdown,” said the ministrer.
“Despite lockdown, people are not staying indoor ... moving freely, the chances of spreading of virus is more. In order to enforce or to maintain social distancing, all gatherings of more than five people shall be prohibited in public places,” he added.
For strict enforcement, Police has enforced IPC Sec 269 - negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. And under IPC Sec 270 - malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Police can also book you under various sections under Karnataka Police Act and Epidemic Act.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he held a meeting with heads of private hospitals and doctors and said “I requested the experts, doctors and private hospital owners to serve the people through Government. We have decided to create a separate block of 1,200 beds at government’s Victoria Hospital and another 1,200 will be pooled up at a private hospital.”
“The private sector has agreed to spare more than 100 ventilators’, he added.
“Our only worry is how to quarantine the large number of people who have come in contact with the diseased.” For this the private sector suggested complete shut down, he said.
Doctors have urged the government to start fever clinics for preliminary check ups. “For this they come forward to spare the services of doctors and clinical staff working in their hospitals,” said Yediyurappa.
“My sincere and serious appeal to the people staying in urban centres not to visit villages and hamlets which are till today free from Covid-19,” he said.
Looking at the gravity of the situation Government has decided that all non essential services and commercial establishments would be shut down till March 31in nine districts. “For the poor who depend on their daily wages for livelihood, food will be provided free of cost through Indira Canteen,” said the Chief Minister.
