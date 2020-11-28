KCR’s call for a vote for peace, stability

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a vote in favour of peace and stability in Hyderabad for the ensuing elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Addressing a public meeting at the Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Saturday, he asked people to be careful about the ‘divisive forces’ that were trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the city.

The polling for 150 wards in the city will be held on December 1. Counting will be on December 4.

“For centuries, Hyderabad has been a cosmopolitan city. It will remain a cosmopolitan city. It should be an inclusive city,” he said.

Making an appeal to the businesses, professionals and intellectuals, he said they should raise to the occasion and go for voting in large numbers to protect the city. “You should not fall for the divisive statements. In the last seven years, we are taking care of all people alike without discriminating them on their caste, region or religion,” he said.

Referring to the line-up of top BJP national leadership campaigning in the local body elections, he said that the leaders from the other States didn’t have any stakes here and that the TRS would stand by the promises it made.

Criticising the Centre for not extending any financial help for the flood-ravaged Hyderabad, he said the State Government would continue to disburse the compensation (₹10,000 each) after the elections.

“We asked the Centre to give an assistance of ₹1,350 crore. But it didn’t give even 13 paise,” he said.

He said the State so far has disbursed ₹650 crore as compensation to 6.5 lakh families. “There may be about 2-3 lakhs people more who are left out as the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect. We will spend ₹300-400 crore to pay them the compensation,” he said.

Stating that he stood before them for a review of the performance of his government in the last six years, he said the State could solve the problems of power and water shortages soon after taking over the reins.

“Disproving the doomsayers before the bifurcation of the State, Telangana performed well on several development parameters,” he said.

“We have announced the supply of drinking water free of charge (for the usage of up to 20,000 litres). We will extend this offer to those living in apartment complexes too. We are working on a plan to provide drinking water round the clock,” he said.