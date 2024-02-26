Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the seventh time in a row on Monday as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) said the matter is sub-judice and the agency should wait for the outcome of court proceedings.

Recently, the ED had approached a special PMLA court here seeking directions to the Delhi CM to join the investigation into the money laundering aspect of the Delhi excise policy irregularities case in which former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and others are behind bars.

The AAP said the matter is currently in court, with the next hearing scheduled for March 16. Instead of dispatching daily summons, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should exercise patience and await the court’s decision, the Delhi ruling party observed.

It also urged the agency to respect the legal process and dubbed the multiple summonses served to the Chief Minister as unwarranted.

BRS leader K Kavitha

In the same case, BRS leader K Kavitha also sought exemption from appearance before the CBI sleuths on the pretext of personal engagements and parliamentary elections.

She was asked by the CBI to appear before the investigators at the CBI headquarters on Monday. The BRS MLC has requested the CBI to withdraw the latest summons seeking her presence in the case.

“I may request you to firstly revoke or withdraw the subject notice as it appears to be sent by invoking Section 41A CrPC while not being aware or conscious of the earlier notice sent under Section 160 CrPC,” she said.

While a notice under Section 41A of CrPC is issued to a person against whom a “reasonable suspicion” exists that the person had committed a cognizable offence, through 160 of the CrPC a witness is summoned by police or investigative agency.

Kavita said she had already complied with summons issued to her under Section 160 of the CrPC on December 2, 2022. There is no “reason” or “background”, she claimed, for summons in the other Section of the CrPC. “There is absolutely no logic, reason or background forthcoming as to how, why and under what circumstances you have now resorted to Section 41A CrPC,” she said.