Kerala HC grants bail to Swapna Suresh, others in diplomatic gold smuggling case

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and six other accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, registered against them by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran passed the verdict while allowing the appeals filed by the accused against the Ernakulam NIA Special Court’s order rejecting their pleas for bail in the case. The other accused who got bail are Mohammed Shafi P, Jalal AM, Rabins Hammed, Ramees KT, Sharafudeen K and Mohammed Ali.
The NIA case is that the accused with the requisite knowledge and intention to threaten and destabilise the economic security of the country had conspired with each other, recruited persons, formed a terrorist gang, raised funds, and smuggled gold from the UAE in large quantity through the diplomatic channel. Thus, they had damaged the country’s friendly relations with the UAE and committed terrorist activities punishable under the Sections 16, 17, 18, and 20 of the UAPA.
Allowing the appeals, the Bench observed that the facts narrated and the charges alleged did not “commend us to find the accused having any connection with any terrorist act under Section 15 of the UAPA, least of all, a threat to the economic security of the nation”.
The court added that on a deeper probe there was no element of terrorist activity unearthed and as of now the accusations and allegations were summarised in the charge-sheet which, but for the interspersed words of a terrorist act, did not reveal any such act.
The court ordered that the accused be released on bail on their executing a bond for ₹25 lakh each with two solvent sureties each for the like-sum to the satisfaction of the NIA Special Court. The other conditions include their appearance before the station house officer on all Sundays and deposit of their passports before the NIA Special Court in three days of release from custody. The court also stipulated that they should not leave the State without the permission of the NIA Special Court.
The accused in their petition pointed out that the crime was registered for the offense under the UAPA on the suspicion that the proceedings of smuggling might have been used for financing terrorism in the country. However, the charge sheet filed after the conclusion of the investigation had ruled out the possibility of financing terrorism and the involvement of the transnational forces. Besides, the trial in the case was unlikely to commence in the near future.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...