Kerala has launched the first government-owned OTT platform ‘CSpace’ with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan describing it as a decisive step in the onward journey of Malayalam Cinema.

Inaugurating CSpace, managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), the Chief Minister said this is a pioneering initiative that gives prominence to films with artistic and cultural value without hurting the mainstream film industry.

Noting that earning profit is the prime motive of the private-sector OTT platforms that mostly go for commercial movies, CSpace is set to make a mark as a medium that brings home quality films, the Chief Minister said.

The decision that CSpace will only stream films that are already released in theatres signifies that this is not a move that will harm the interests of the film industry. Its aim is to promote good cinema without hurting the interests of the producers and exhibitors, the Chief Minister said.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the launch of CSpace aligned well with the government’s policy of supporting art and artists representing diverse traditions. The films that win state, national and international awards will be streamed on the platform.

KSFDC Chairman and eminent director Shaji N Karun said CSpace is a novel initiative that seeks to help producers to get back their investment through crowd-funding route. Total transparency in profit it earns and the number of viewers it attracts are the distinguishing features of the platform.

A total of 42 films have been selected in the first phase for streaming on CSpace, including 35 feature films, six documentaries, and one short film. Films that have won national or state awards and those exhibited in major film festivals will also be streamed.

Another distinctive feature of CSpace is transparency in its operations and the overall earning and the revenue share. The platform, which operates on pay per view basis, allows viewers to watch a feature film for ₹75 and shorter contents for much lesser price. Exactly half of the amount charged goes to the content provider. Viewers can download CSpace app from Play Store and App Store.