TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, a global supply chain solutions provider, has expanded its warehousing capacity in India by adding 6,50,000 sq ft of warehouse space in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility was inaugurated by KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company and Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, on Thursday.

With this addition, the organisation’s total warehouse capacity has increased from 21.2 to 21.85 million sq. ft. This expansion has created 1,200 new jobs and is in line with its customers’ growth requirements, says a company release.

Inaugurating the new facility, Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We have strategically positioned our Global Parts Distribution Centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market.“

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS SCS said this marks a pivotal step in the company’s commitment to efficiency, innovation and delivering unparalleled service to our customers.

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million square feet of warehousing space.

