Kerala to be promoted as safe and hygienic tourist destination

“We will be focussing on promoting Kerala as a safe and hygienic destination for prospective tourists”, said Rani George, Tourism Secretary, on Wednesday.
“The government has been proactive in preventing Covid in the State, and the health of people is a priority for us,” she said in a video conference organised by the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) National Tourism Committee, key industry players and tourism stakeholders to discuss the support needed for the survival of the industry and steps to open tourism in the State.
She pointed out that ayurveda, health and wellness, and adventure tourism are the key focus areas. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for these areas have already been prepared and will soon be circulated for implementation. The Tourism Department will soon come out with more financial packages and relieves as per the request from industry stakeholders.
Jyotsna Suri, former president of FICCI, Chairperson of FICCI Tourism Committee and CMD of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, while highlighting the measures needed for survival and revival of the industry, said that tourism would be the torchbearer of economic revival. “We have the demand and supply in India, and the need is to focus on domestic tourism. Kerala has been the ultimate travel destination.”
Dipak Deva, Co-Chairman, FICCI Tourism Committee, and Managing Director, Sita, TCI & Distant Frontiers, said it is a good opportunity for Kerala to position itself for value tourism as the State is known for its beautiful smaller hotels.
Baby Mathew, president, Kerala Travel Mart Society, and Managing Director, Somatheeram Group, said: “We are planning to hold a virtual Kerala Travel Mart in September with a focus on regional tourism and tourists within the State, then other States and eventually international tourists.
Riyaz UC, Convenor, FICCI KESC Tourism Committee, and Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI, also spoke.
