‘Hospex Health Care Expo 2023’, the second edition of Kerala’s expo on medical technology and innovation, will be held on September 15-17 in Kalamassery.

Organised by Trithvam Integris, in partnership with the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AIMED) and other medical associations, partners and incubation centres, the event is financially supported by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Upto 80 per cent of the exhibitor stall expenses are refunded, as per guidelines.

Themed ‘Future of Healthcare: Digital, Devices and Diagnostics’, the expo will focus on the future of the state’s medical industry and healthcare through innovations and the latest technology in medical equipment.

“Hospex 2023 would be the perfect platform to showcase medical technology — both diagnostic and surgical, products and innovations — to the entire medical fraternity. This is the largest umbrella event bringing together hospitals, original equipment manufacturers, start-ups, suppliers, and other stakeholders in the medical industry under one roof,” John Sebastian Nivin, Managing Director, Thrithvam Integris, and a past president of Indian Medical Association, said.

Hospex expo is organised in Kerala as it has emerged as the best state in terms of healthcare performance with a rare combination of advanced facilities, skilled doctors and low-cost treatment, Nivin said, adding that there is high growth potential for medical and innovative technologies in the state’s health sector