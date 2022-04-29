Lt Gen BS Raju to be next Army Vice Chief

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju will take over as the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff on May 1.

Lt General Raju, a Colonel of the JAT Regiment after his commissioning on December 15, 1984, and a qualified pilot, was tenanting the appointment of Director General Military Operations during the standoff on the Line of Actual Control with China.

He wears many honours. The general officer commanded a battalion during Operation Parakram in the western theatre and Jammu and Kashmir. He also holds the distinction of commanding the Uri brigade along the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force and the Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley.

Raju has been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Yudh Seva Medal for his illustrious services.

An alumnus of Sainik School Bijapur and National Defence Academy, his career of 38 years is full of important regimental, staff and instructional appointments in the Army headquarters and field formations. Among them were Colonel Military Secretary Legal in Military Secretary branch, Brigadier General Staff of the operationally active White Knight Corps, Deputy Director General Military Operations & Director General Staff Duties.

The General Officer also served as the Commandant, Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.