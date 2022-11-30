Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over the land allocation papers to Sinar Mas company officials in Mumbai recently.

“After the first phase investment of ₹10,000 crore in the first phase, the Indonesian company will invest another ₹10,000 crore in the second phase. The company will generate 7000 employment opportunities,” a press statement issued by the State government added.

About 287 hectare for phase one and 600 hectare for phase two in Raigad district has been earmarked for the company’s paper manufacturing plant

Chief Minister assured that the government will provide all facilities and support to the company to set up the project.

Investment MoUs

State Industry Minister Uday Samant said the State government has given special status to the Sinar Mas project. “The flow of investment is rising in the State and in the next few days, we will be signing investment MoUs of about ₹40,000 crore” said Samant.