Maharashtra: ‘Slight surge in Covid-19 in some districts; but mask not compulsory’

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that there is a slight surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Raigad districts. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Tope said that the State has issued a note to district collectors and municipal commissioners to keep a close watch on the situation.

“The Health Department has sent a letter asking to take steps to curb the spread in these districts. A day before we had a Task Force meeting where it was decided to appeal to wear masks in closed places. IIt is not mandatory, and will be not forced.” said Tope. He added that the government will not impose any fine on people not wearing masks.

“ Considering the surge in case, vaccination is also necessary. Most important is to increase testing. The note on this has been issued to district collectors and municipal commissioners” said Tope.

State’s contribution in India’s active cases is increasing and that’s why precaution has to be taken, said Tope.