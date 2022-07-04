Maharashtra to lower VAT on petrol and diesel: CM Shinde  

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the State government will lower value-added tax on petrol and diesel

Speaking in the State Assembly after winning the vote of confidence, Shinde said, “ We will soon take a decision to lower VAT. The State Cabinet will take a call on this issue”.

A few months back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers had requested the States to lower their taxes. The Centre had lowered excise duties on fuels in November last year, he said. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra had refused to do so saying that the State was not in a position to lower VAT.

Now, with the new government in place, Shinde said the government would provide relief to the people by lowering VAT.

Shinde also said his government wants to take steps to stop farmer suicides and the dream of a farmer suicide-free Maharashtra will soon be a reality.

Joined hands with BJP for Hindutva

Shinde said 40 MLAs from the Shiv Sena decided to join hands with BJP for the cause of Hindutva. He said the BJP and Shiv Sena will together propagate the Hindutva ideology in the State and also seed up development projects.

Shinde said his government would not cancel all the projects and schemes initiated by the earlier government, but would review them.

He claimed that he had been suppressed for a long time in the Shiv Sena and the rebellion led by him was a fallout of the unfair treatment meted out to him. “The happenings of today didn’t happen in just one day,” Shinde said.

Ajit Pawar elected leader of the Opposition

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was elected leader of the opposition by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He will lead the opposition benches occupied by the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress.