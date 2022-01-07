MAHE professor gets ICMR award

Satish Adiga, Professor in Clinical Embryology at Kasturba Medical College (KMC) under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the Dr Subhas Mukherjee Award for 2020. Adiga heads the fertility programme at KMC Manipal.

Contribution to IVF

Quoting ICMR, a statement by MAHE said Adiga will receive Dr Subhas Mukherjee Award from ICMR in recognition for his outstanding contribution to the field of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Subhas Mukherjee is the creator of India’s first child using IVF.

HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said Adiga has contributed significantly to both clinical IVF and fertility research He added that Adiga is well-deserved for the recognition by ICMR.

Sharath Rao, Dean of KMC Manipal, said Adiga has helped numerous people fulfil their dream of parenthood through his work in IVF. KMC is delighted by his selection for the national award by ICMR, he added.