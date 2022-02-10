The Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded Mangaluru International Airport with the ‘Voice of the Customer’ award. ACI is a trade association of the world airports.

A statement by Mangaluru International Airport said that the award recognises the resilient efforts put in by all the stakeholders and employees. The airport was awarded for demonstrating relentless efforts in gathering passenger feedback on customer needs in 2021 and providing the best-in-class travel experience.

It said that ACI recognition acknowledges the continued efforts of the airports that remain committed to giving priority to its passengers and ensuring that their voices were heard during the pandemic in 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, Mangaluru International Airport complied with norms and protocols in line with the Central and State governments while prioritizing the health and safety of its passengers. The airport rolled out various passenger-centric initiatives in the past year to facilitate a safe and convenient travel during the pandemic and ensured effectiveness of their initiatives through quarterly feedback surveys, it said.