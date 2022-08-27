Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center inaugurates centre in Chennai

Now, cancer patients anywhere in India can get a remote second opinion from globally renowned oncologists without spending huge sums in travelling abroad for consultations. The world’s oldest and largest private cancer centre, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), today announced the launch of its centre in Chennai.

The facility in Chennai is the first such outpost of the New York-based cancer care provider outside the US . In August 2021, MSK announced the launch of its centre in Chennai. However, the official launch was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

“We have had a large number of Asians, especially Indians, travelling to our centres over the last few decades. When we spoke to patients from India, we found that it was not only challenging for them to travel to New York, but they also faced challenges including different time zones, language barriers, and handling huge medical records,,” Mrinal M Gounder, MD, Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told BusinessLine.

“To cut through all these barriers, we have set up this centre. For instance, if someone is diagnosed with cancer in Chandigarh, they can just make a phone call and the whole team is activated here to help them sort out everything in the comfort of their homes and connect them online to a senior physician, who is highly specialised in cancer treatment,” he added.

MSK has partnered with Chennai-based iCliniq, a telemedicine platform specially designed for medical second opinions. Dhruv Suyamprakasam, CEO, Founder and Director, iCliniq, said, its dedicated team in Chennai will gather patient medical records and other relevant materials such as pathology slides and radiology images, in advance of any interaction with MSK doctors in New York.

Ranked as the top two specialised hospitals for oncology worldwide, the 138-year-old MSK has 22,000 employees, including 1,400 oncologists focussing on over 400 common and rare cancers. In India, MSK’s remote second opinion services include expert pathology and radiology review, genetic sequencing and analysis of cancer, customised written care plan, live video consultation and integrative medicine, among others.