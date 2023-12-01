The Election Commission of India late on Friday said the counting of votes in elections to the Mizoram Assembly will be held on Monday instead of Sunday following several representations requesting a change in the dates since that day holds special significance for the people of the state.

The Commission received several representations requesting a change in the date of counting from December 3 to some other week day on the grounds that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, the ECI stated in a press release. “The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram” to Monday, the ECI added.