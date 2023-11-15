Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission, a Rs 24,000-crore scheme to ensure holistic development of an estimated 28 lakh tribal population. Modi also released the 15th PM-Kisan instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over 9 crore farmers across the country.

At a function in Jharkhand on the occasion of Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Divas, Modi released Rs 18,610 crore, including Rs 16,220 crore towards 8.11 crore farmers, as the 15th instalment for the August-November period, which was due since August 1. Sources said that about Rs 2,390 crore arrears from previous instalments were also released on Wednesday.

“If a farmer applies for inclusion under PM-Kisan, his first instalment is counted on the date of application even if it is verified late, and there are instances where some farmers have received three instalments at one go,” said a source.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has questioned the timing of the release of PM Kisan instalment two days before the next phase of polling. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh queried whether the delayed release of payment was deliberate.

He also cited previous release dates for the August-November period, namely August 1 in 2020, August 9 in 2021, and October 17 in 2022. “It is being released two days before polling in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, 10 days before in Rajasthan and 15 days before in Telangana,” Ramesh posted.

In August 2019, the PM-Kisan instalment of Rs 15,310 crore for the August-November period was released to 7,65,48,863 farmers.

After releasing the instalment, Modi said the government has so far released over Rs 2.75 lakh crore since the scheme’s launch in February 2019. He said “Modi has made a direct link with farmers without any intermediary” and farmers in agriculture and allied sectors are benefiting from the scheme.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit