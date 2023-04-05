Myanmar Airways International (MAI) will commence a direct non-stop flight between Chennai and Yangon every Saturday from May 6 to enhance the connectivity between the two countries. Chennai is the fourth city to have a direct connection after Delhi, Kolkata and Gaya, says STIC, the General Sales Agent of the airline in India.

MAI will offer a special one way economy fare starting as low as ₹22,907 and one way business class fare starting at ₹47,840. It will offer 30 kg free registered baggage allowance to all economy class passengers and 40 kg free registered baggage allowance to all business class passengers. This is in addition to 7 kg hand luggage.

The airline will operate the route with Airbus A319/A320 or Embraer 190 aircraft once a week on every Saturday. The flight 8M 630 will depart Yangon at 0800 hours and reach Chennai at 1015 hours. In the return direction, the flight 8M 631 will depart Chennai at 1115 hours and arrive at Yangon at 1515 hours.

The service will boost the leisure, meetings, corporate, labour and medical travellers with the direct flight to Yangon and beyond to other international and domestic network of MAI.

With the non-stop flights , MAI offers fastest reach to popular tourist destinations such as Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, Thandwe (Ngapali Beach). Yangon is famous for Shwedagon Pagoda – Myanmar’s most sacred and famous Buddhist Pagoda along with other religious sites like Bago, Pindaya and nature trails in Inle lake. Bagan offers more than 2,200 Buddhist temples, pagodas, and monasteries., the release said.