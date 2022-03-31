Mylab to foray into routine lab testing equipment and reagent business

Healthcare company Mylab Discovery Solutions has announced its plans to launch an entire range of routine diagnostic kits and devices in conventional and POCT format. It will include the devices and kits for three major sub-segments of the market — immunology, biochemistry and haematology.

This will nearly complete the company’s portfolio for diagnostics laboratories which, until now, included molecular (RT-PCR) test kits and rapid self-tests. The company will be addressing more than 90 per cent of the needs of small to medium size laboratories through entry in these new segments; labs can now use Mylab’s devices and reagent kits to do liver panels, cardiac profile, urine panels, hormone panel, fever panels, kidney function tests, cancer markers etc.

Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab, said, “We want to become a one-stop solution for small to big diagnostics labs. They will now be confidently able to buy a Made in India device or reagent kit for their lab at a price point that makes diagnostics affordable for everyone with increased ease of performance. Further, we are designing products that have a significant localisation advantage and will have version specifically created for small labs so that they can survive without having to make huge capital investments and can have access to conventional tests through innovative technology platforms.”

Easy workflow

For the research and development of these products, the company has earmarked ₹100 crore. Several devices and reagent kits are already in development at its Pune-based Innovation Centre for Medical Devices.

The company plans to start rolling out these products in the third quarter. Mylab is also building a team to reach rural and urban customers.

“The leadership team at Mylab is highly excited to see their new segment launch in near future. Mylab aims to place its products in 1,000 labs within the first 6 months from the time of launch and acquire a market share of 10 per cent by the end of 2024 with its reach to more than 20,000 labs,” a statement issued by the company added.

“There are 60,000 labs in India and most of them have to rely on products that were originally made for western markets and sold to them without adapting them. Labs need solutions that are designed keeping their needs in mind and connected completely to create easy workflows without heavy investments. Mylab wants to provide them with such products,” said Rahul Patil, CEO of Mylab Discovery Solutions.