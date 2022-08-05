76% consumers make buying decisions based on customer support

Nearly 76 per cent of the consumers make buying decisions based on customer support. According to Udit Goenka, Founder and CEO, Firstsales.io, storytelling, constant feedback, excellent social presence and advantageous use of data are some of the key pillars in building a sales engine for perpetual growth.

“Nearly 76 per cent of modern consumers expect businesses to understand their desires and expectations,” he said at the third edition of the Digital Success Summit here on Friday. It is important for companies to build relationships and trust through emotions, empathy and provide exceptional support to customers.

Speaking on the hacks to scale a B2B business, Naman Shah, Founder and CEO, Now Purchase, said that businesses should optimize their ICP or Ideal Customer Profile, before laying the foundations of a digital ecosystem. In order to define a successful business the company needs to define it in terms of scale and industry to begin with. According to him, no market is too small in India.

“Have the patience to build and wait for the results,” said Ajit Issac Mathew, Co-Founder and CEO, INT.Techshu. Businesses should look at the unit level marketing instead of focusing on conversions as the end goal. He added that the two and fro movement of leads between the marketing and sales teams should be optimized to retain and maintain leads in businesses.