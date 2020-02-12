National

Arvind Kejriwal meets LG Anil Baijal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after he scripted a spectacular victory sweeping the Delhi polls.

The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes.

Sources said the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony, which could take place over the weekend. As per procedure, Kejriwal is also likely to tender his resignation to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in as the Chief Minister.

He will also hold meeting with the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislative party, following which he will stake claim to form government.

