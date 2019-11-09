Ayodhya verdict: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh welcome Supreme Court order

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, saying the order will prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India’s unity and integrity.

In a series of tweets, Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ (one India, great India).

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, full of peace and harmony.

“I am confident that this landmark judgement given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India’s unity, integrity and great culture,” he said.

Shah said the legal dispute over the site at Ayodhya has been going on for decades and the apex court has finalised with this decision now. “I congratulate the justice system of India and all the justices,” he said.

“Shri Ram Janmabhoomi strives for legal dispute; I express my gratitude to all the organisations, Sant Samaj of the entire country and countless unknown people who have tried it for so many years,” he said.

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the most important and anticipated judgements in India’s history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

“The faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the demolished structure is undisputed,” the court said in its 1,045-page verdict in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

A "historic" verdict

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as “historic” and urged people to accept it with “equanimity” and “magnanimity”.

Singh, who was the former BJP president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said the apex court’s judgement will further strengthen the country’s social fabric and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

The Judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric.



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 9, 2019

