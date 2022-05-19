Centre has agreed to enhance security in Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI ×

‘Government has agreed to provide 10 more companies of Central Armed Police Force’

The Centre has agreed to provide ten more companies of central armed police forces to enhance security in Punjab, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann said he discussed with Union Home minister Amit Shah, whom he met at North Block office Thursday, several matters including on national security and technology infrastructure to enhance border management services. Ten more companies of security forces will be provided by the Centre for the State bordering Pakistan, he told reporters after his meeting with Shah.

“We requested anti-drone technology. He said we will work together with regard to national security,” the Chief Minister remarked. Mann stated he also also took up several other matters including the Basmati crop and Punjab quota issue in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The Home Minister assured to look into all demands,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

Punjab is facing an increase in threat perception where Pakistan's ISI is allegedly trying to revive pro-Khalistan sentiments and push drugs across the borders. The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali in March was one of the daring attempts by pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa International at the behest of the ISI, the local police had charged.

Drones are being used extensively by Pakistan for surveillance on the border and to drop drugs in this side of the International Border with Pakistan. Border Security Force had reportedly sighted drones on the border in Jammu and Kashmir last year.