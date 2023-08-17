Drugmaker Cipla said the Konkan Division of the Food and Drugs Administration had ordered a suspension of the FDA licence to its manufacturing unit at Patalganga (Unit II) for 10 days in December 2023.

The reason mentioned is non-conformance of good manufacturing practices under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Cipla said it was in the process of appealing the order to the State government, as it was “not in agreement with the FDA rulings, being the basis for the suspension”.

The order dated August 10, 2023, was received on August 14, said Cipla, and since it was issued in local vernacular language and due to national holiday on August 15, “there was a delay in interpretation and dissemination of the information within the prescribed timelines”.

Further, it added there was “no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Company due to the said order”. Cipla shares ended marginally down on the BSE at ₹1,238.75, on Thursday.