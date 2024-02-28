Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects related to rail, road and irrigation worth more than ₹4900 crores at Yavatmal in Maharashtra today.

He also released benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the program and initiated the distribution of 1 crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra.

PM also launched the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries and also flagged off two train services.

Lamenting the leakage in the financial assistance to farmers, tribals and the needy during the previous governments, the Prime Minister highlighted the contrast during today’s occasion of disbursal of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi worth ₹21,000 crores with the push of a button and deemed the gesture as Modi ki Guarantee. “The poor are getting their deserved share today”, PM Modi said.

Kisan Samman Nidhi

The Prime Minister stated that 11 crore farmers of the country have received ₹3 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Out of which farmers of Maharashtra have received ₹30,000 crore and Yavatmal farmers got ₹900 crore in their accounts. The Prime Minister also informed about the increase in FRP of sugarcane to ₹340 per quintal. He also mentioned the world’s biggest scheme for constructing food storage, which was launched recently at the Bharat Mandapam.

Referring to the long pending 100 irrigation projects from the earlier era, the Prime Minister told the farmers that 60 of them have been completed in the last 10 years. 26 such pending irrigation projects were from Maharashtra.

“Modi has not only cared for those who were never cared for but also worshipped them”, the Prime Minister remarked, mentioning the Vishwakarma Yojna for artisans and handicrafts men worth ₹13,000 crores and PM Janman Yojna for tribals worth ₹23,000 crores.

PM Janman Yojna

He said that PM Janman Yojna will make life easier for many tribal communities from Maharashtra including Katkari, Kolam and Madiya. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that this campaign to empower the poor, farmers, youth and Nari Shakti is going to intensify further and the next 5 years will witness more rapid growth creating a better life for every family in Vidarbha.

