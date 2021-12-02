Covid-19: India vaccinates over 80 lakh on December 1

India vaccinated more than 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, December 1, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of December 2, 7 am, India had administered 80,35,261 doses over the past 24 hours. This includes 21,21,424 first doses and 59,13,837 second doses.

So far, 1,24,96,19,515 total doses have been administered in the country, including 79,13,40,527 first doses and 45,82,78,988 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board. It has administered 11,28,40,727 first doses, followed by Maharashtra with 7,46,92,578 and West Bengal with 6,33,72,496 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,09,71,596 second doses, followed by Maharashtra with 4,05,50,997 and Madhya Pradesh with 3,69,31,373 doses.

Uttar Pradesh also tops in total doses, at 16,38,12,323, followed by Maharashtra with 11,52,43,575 doses and West Bengal with 9,31,17,461 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 3.46 crore. As of December 2, 8 am, 9,765 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 99,763. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 8,548 to 3,40,37,054; 477 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,69,724.