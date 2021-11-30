Covid-19: Stringency index shows India unlocked more than other countries

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
As newer covid variants and mutations surface, the world is moving towards tighter measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. But India has been more enthusiastic about unlocking covid-related restrictions when compared with other countries. This is captured by the comparatively lower stringency index in India.
The Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT) project calculates a stringency index for countries. This index is a composite measure based on nine response indicators such as travel ban, school and workplace closures, cancellation of public events, restrictions on public gatherings, closures of public transport, stay-at-home requirements, public information campaigns, restrictions on internal movements, and international travel controls, which is rescaled to a value from 0 to 100 (100= Strictest).
India has a relatively low stringency index of 45.83, where the lower score reflects lesser restrictions and curfews. This complacency could be due to the falling case-load in India.
On October 1, 2021, the average daily covid cases were around 23,806, but this has declined 62 per cent since then, standing at 8,847 in the last week of November 2021. Due to this, the central and state governments have been steadily relaxing restrictive measures. Many companies have recalled their employees back to office, and schools and colleges have also begun offline classes.
On the other hand, other countries appear more circumspect. China has one of the highest stringency index with a 76.39 score. Germany, too, seems more careful with a score of 72.55. Countries like the US, Brazil, Japan, and the UK are relatively open with stringency index in the 40s range. Russia and Pakistan, however, appear more blasé with scores below India, at 38.43 and 31.94 respectively.
The progress of vaccination could also be making the government complacent. India has the highest daily vaccination doses administered, with an average of 79 lakh doses per day which is 4.3 times higher than the US’ daily vaccination rate of around 18 lakh doses. This vaccination rate could be another factor leading to lower stringency in India. The daily vaccination rate in India has been picking up pace since July and has hit an all-time high in November. India has administered more than 1.2 billion doses and completely vaccinated 32.1% of its population.
The covid epicentre has now shifted to Europe, where most countries are showing a massive surge in daily cases. Germany’s daily cases have increased more than seven-fold since October to an average of 58,044 daily cases. The UK has been seeing a rise in cases since the first week of November to around 44,000 cases per day. The daily cases in the US were back to their October highs of 1 lakh cases, but there has been a drop in cases in the last week of November.
With the new variant Omicron, the Indian government tightens rules for flyers from abroad to prevent transmission. The stringency index for India can move higher if the government perceives higher risk from the new variant and begins tightening again.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...