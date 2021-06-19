Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 27 crore doses so far

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
India has administered over 27 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of June 19, 7 am, 27,23,88,783 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in India. Of this, 22,19,01,281 were first doses while second doses totalled 5,04,87,502.
33,00,085 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 29,13,219 were given the first jab while 3,86,866 received the second.
As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,17,37,241 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,10,96,533 and Rajasthan at 1,72,47,419.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 54,12,382 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 47,39,896 and West Bengal at 41,88,380.
Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,71,49,623 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,50,83,047 and Gujarat at 2,15,54,322.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 7,60,019, down by 7,60,019. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 97,743 to 2,86,78,390. 1,647 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,85,137, as per the official data.
