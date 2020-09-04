National

Covid recoveries cross 30 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

Around 83,000 people tested positive in the last 24 hours

The total number of Indians who have recovered from Covid-19 infection so far crossed the 30-lakh mark, but the number of active Covid cases inched up slightly to 8.3 lakh on Friday, according to official sources.

In the last 24 hours, around 83,000 people tested positive for Covid, while 66,659 people recovered. Another 1,096 people died of the infection in the same period, taking the total death toll to 68,472 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, close 11.7 lakh Covid tests were conducted in different parts of the country by designated laboratories.

