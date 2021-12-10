Covid19 vaccination: Telangana completes 4 crore doses

The Covid19 vaccination programme in Telangana has reached the milestone of 4 crore doses even as people are now queuing up to take the first dose in the wake of concerns over Omicron.

As per the data available as of now, a majority of adults above 18 years of age had taken the first dose of the vaccine. Out of a total adult population of 2.77 crore, 2.61 crore had taken the first dose, accounting for the 94 per cent in the State. ``The number of those who took two doses is not so encouraging as it is at only 50 per cent of the adult population, '' said a health department official, adding that people should come forward to take the second dose.

The Omicron threat is now driving some to vaccination unlike earlier. ``But the numbers are still low. We have been requesting those who are yet to take the second dose to come forward and complete the schedule for better protection,'' he added.

A door-to-door survey is also being conducted across districts in the State to identify those who are yet to take the vaccine and motivate them to complete two doses.