Event Management body seeks govt support for revival

The Event Management Association, Kerala (EMAK) has called upon on the government to take immediate measures to rescue and revive the event management sector which fell in deep crisis post Covid.
“The government should permit the event management and allied sectors to start functioning subject to conditions as soon as possible,” EMAK president Martin Emmanuel said.
The event sector, which has an annual turnover of ₹3,000 crore, employs over one lakh workers in the State. The industry is remaining stagnant for a year and a half and the livelihood of about four lakh people has come to a standstill. The company employees, artists and the workers in the field are in the middle of huge financial crisis.
The vaccination documents or RTPCR certificate and other guidelines would be necessary to conduct any event that hosts at least 100 participants.
“We are ready to comply with any criteria set by the government. Event management is equipped to deploy professionals trained to strictly enforce the hygiene protocol at ceremonies and public events,” Emmanuel said.
Covid vaccination drive has already been organised by the EMAK. More than 5,000 people in the industry were vaccinated through this drive. The organisation also requested the government to give priority to the event sector to complete the vaccination, Raju Kannampuzha, general secretary, EMA Kerala, said.
The government could support the event industry by giving priority to MICE tourism and destination wedding in the tourism department publications, advertisements, website and social media, they added.
