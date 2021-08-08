Ex-IPS officer Praveen Kumar joins BSP

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
RS Praveen Kumar, the IPS officer who took voluntary retirement last month, has joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at a well-attended public meeting held at Nalgonda. He joined the party in the presence of its National Coordinator, Ramji Gautam.
Addressing the gathering on Sunday evening, Praveen Kumar said it was time ‘Dalits and Bahujans strive to achieve political power’ in the State.
With a good following among the Dalit youth and intellectuals, Praveen Kumar is likely to cut into the Dalit vote bank of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress. YSR Telangana Party, which is set up recently by late Congress leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, too will be impacted by his political entry.
Though the BSP has been around in the State, it couldn’t make much impact, owing to strengths of the TRS, Congress and BJP. But Praveen Kumar’s could give the BSP some ammunition as he’s connected well to the Dalit youth.
Praveen Kumar headed Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) for about 10 years.
His stint marked revival of the welfare schools, with scores of students excelling in academics and in sports. He, however, faces severe criticism for his alleged excesses against the Naxalites during his stint as a police officer in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Praveen Kumar’s move might also impact Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao’s plans to woo Dalit votes in the State by launching Dalit Bandhu that seeks to give a financial assistance to ₹10 lakh each to Dalit families.
“You could do much more to equip them with skills and open more educational institutions to develop Dalits,” Praveen Kumar had said, commenting on the government’s new scheme ‘Dalit Bandhu’.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...