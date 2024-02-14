The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday said it has certified more than 500 hospitals as ‘Eat Right Campus’. This is part of the food safety authority’s Eat Right India initiative that focuses on creating safe, healthy and sustainable food environments within various institutions and workplaces, including hospitals.

“Among these certified Hospitals and Medical colleges, a noteworthy 100 are government hospitals, which are leading by example and ensuring accessibility to safe and nutritious food for all,” the official statement added. Others that have been certified include SNM Hospital Leh, Bangalore Baptist Hospital and Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Fortis Hospital, BLK Max Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital, Kalimpong Hospital in Darjeeling, District Women’s Hospital in Varanasi to more than 50 Sadar/District hospitals across the country have been also certified.

Key parameters

“FSSAI has established rigorous criteria and a comprehensive evaluation process for the ‘Eat Right Campus’ certification programme under Eat Right India movement. Hospitals undergo thorough audits to ensure compliance with four key parameters, which include food safety measures, steps to ensure the provision of healthy food and efforts to raise awareness among individuals to make informed food choices,” the statement added.

More than 2,900 workplaces across the country are now recognised as Eat Right Campuses, transforming the lives of thousands of people working in these campuses.

