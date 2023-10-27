At a time when patient dynamics across the world for wellness requirements are changing fast, integration of traditional and modern medicines is the need of the hour, participants at the Global Ayurveda Summit and the Kerala Health Tourism 2023 held by CII opined.

APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary Ayush Department said, “We need to operate keeping today’s requirements in mind, and should be looking at a holistic approach rather than viewing the different medical systems in a fragmented manner. Plants, animals and humans are all inter-connected and we should adopt a larger perspective about treatment and wellness”, he said.

Former Indian Ambassador Venu Rajamony said the fundamental point was that patients require a solution for their ailment, and the focus is less on which particular stream of medicine provides that. “It is ideal if the various medical streams can understand the patient’s condition and provide the best possible solution”, he said.

Rajamony said it was common in China for the medical profession to suggest modern and traditional Chinese medicine to patients, adding that we should have the same confidence about our traditional medicines in India. “We have convinced our diaspora about Ayurveda; now we need to take it to the mainstream in the West and elsewhere”, he said. Rajamony proposed setting up at least one holistic treatment centre in Kerala at the initiative of the state government.

S Sajikumar, Chairman of the Global Ayurveda Summit, stressed the importance of different medical systems to come together. “They are all building blocks and together they make the building of wellness for the patient”, he said.

ET Neelakantan Mooss, Managing Director, Vaidyaratnam group, pointed out that India was in a respectable 10th position in the medical value travel (MVT) segment and that Kerala was witnessing a robust 25-30 per cent growth, adding that one area of concern was the shortage of quality manpower.

