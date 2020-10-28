Gold smuggling case: ED detains Sivasankar, ex-top aide of Kerala CM

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The Opposition Congress and the BJP in Kerala have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after M Sivasankar, his former Principal Secretary and top bureaucrat, was detained by sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at an Ayurvedic hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
Sivasankar was served with summons for further interrogation in Kochi in connection with suspected money laundering in the gold smuggling case. A tired-looking Sivasankar refused to answer questions from journalists as he walked out of the hospital with plain clothesmen in tow, before being whisked away to a waiting car.
BJP state president K Surendran claimed that it had become clear that the needle of suspicion for abetment in the gold smuggling case pointed to the Chief Minister.
Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said that Pinarayi Vijayan had forfeited his right to continue as Chief Minister in the light of the latest developments.
On Wednesday, the ED had moved in swiftly after it became known that the Kerala High Court had rejected a plea for anticipatory bail moved by Sivasankar.
During the argument of the case, the ED had submitted that Sivasankar was the kingpin in the case and ‘all strings were in his hands’.
The ED suspects that Sivasankar had helped Swapna Suresh conceal vast proceeds generated from the crime in bank lockers and accounts. The latter had allegedly spirited away a part of the booty to Dubai in foreign currency, and Sivasankar had accompanied her on some of the trips.
Meanwhile, Kerala Law Minister AK Balan said that the Opposition Congress and BJP were attempting to politicise the issue ahead of the local body elections.
The Minister clarified that there was no ground or precedent for the Chief Minister to resign merely because a former bureaucrat attached to his office was under a cloud of suspicion. It was the State government that had requested Central agencies to probe the case. It had also extended full support to these agencies.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...