Govt is continuously trying to resolve issues raised by protesting farmers: PM Modi in all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, told leaders of various political parties that his government has been continuously trying to resolve the issues raised by protesting farmers through talks, sources said.

Addressing floor leaders of various political parties at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session, the prime minister said that d the Centre’s proposal on the three new agriculture laws still stands, the sources said.

Citing the Prime Minister’s address at the virtual meeting, they said Modi told the leaders that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was just a phone call away for protesting farmers, and that the agriculture minister had conveyed the same to farmer leaders earlier this month.

The all-party meeting is convened for the government to put forth its legislative agenda before political parties. Leaders from various parties flag issues they wish to raise during the meeting.

At Friday's meeting, various leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Trinamool Congress, Balwinder Singh Bhunder of Shiromani Akali Dal and Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena raised the issue of protesting farmers, sources said.