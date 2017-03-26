National

Incentives for private TB doctors

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 15, 2018 Published on March 26, 2017

The Centre is mulling incentives for private doctors who treat tuberculosis patients, and financial benefits and free medicines to those visiting them, under its “aggressive” strategy to eliminate the disease.

The draft National Strategic Plan (NSP) for TB Elimination (2017-2025), which will be rolled out soon, proposes the benefits, which include ₹2,000 assistance for patients visiting private-sector doctors.

Published on March 26, 2017
health
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor