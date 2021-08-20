Indian States preparing for next Covid wave focus on children

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Several Indian States are building facilities with more paediatric beds, plus oxygen, due to concerns that children returning to school without being vaccinated will be among the most vulnerable during a third Covid wave.
Health administrators have taken heed of trends in the United States, where a record number of children have been hospitalised as the coronavirus Delta variant, first found in India, surged through unvaccinated populations.
During a second wave of infections that peaked in April and May, hundreds of thousands of people died for want of oxygen and medical facilities, and now there are concerns that another third wave will gather during the winter months.
“We don’t know how the virus will behave, but we cannot afford to be unprepared this time around,” Suhas Prabhu, who heads the Paediatric Task Force in the big western State of Maharashtra, said.
“No mother should have to run around looking for a hospital bed when her child is sick,” he added.
The Maharashtra government has stockpiled medicines and built facilities for additional paediatric beds and oxygen provisions in new centres in Mumbai and Aurangabad.
Built on empty stretches of land or in re-purposed stadiums, the Mumbai facilities have a total of 1,500 paediatric beds, most of them with oxygen.
“We can double this capacity if needed,” Suresh Kakani, a senior official with Mumbai’s civic body, said.
In neighbouring Gujarat, authorities have set up 15,000 paediatric oxygen beds, Health Commissioner, Jai Prakash Shivahare, said.
India provides vaccines to people above the age 18. Most vaccines administered in India are made by AstraZeneca Plc, while shots produced by local manufacturer Bharat Biotech are also being used.
Another local firm, Zydus Cadilla, and Bharat Biotech, are separately testing vaccines for children but results are not expected until the year end.
Meantime, schools in at least 11 of India’s 28 States have opened after more than a year of closures, raising worries these could become breeding grounds for the transmission of the virus.
As of March 2021, less than 1 per cent of India’s Covid deaths were in the under 15 age group, according to the Health Ministry, and officials say the severity of the disease in this age group has been minimal so far.
Epidemiologists say there is no evidence to show that the Delta variant or any other mutation affects children more than other parts of the population.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...