Medical devices maker Meril Life Sciences has signed an agreement with Japan’s cardiovascular medtech company Japan Lifeline to promote its product after approval from Japanese regulatory authority.

“This strategic alliance grants Japan Lifeline exclusive rights to promote Meril’s transcatheter heart valve Myval Octacor upon PMDA approval in Japan,” a statement from Meril said. Myval Octacor is a balloon-expandable transcatheter heart valve implant designed for transcatheter aortic valve replacement/ implantation (TAVR/ TAVI) procedures, the company explained. “It features a wide range of sizes to fit a broader patient population as compared to legacy technology. It also has a unique octagonal cell structure that improves accuracy of placement,” it added.

Japan Lifeline used to sell heart valves for surgical treatment (SAVR), but withdrew from the business in 2019 due to the rapid spread of TAVR/ TAVI, the note said.

Pointing to the company’s 30-year presence in the field of heart valve disease treatment, Japan Lifeline’s President and CEO Keisuke Suzuki says in the statement, “It’s very emotional for us to re-enter the market with a next-generation TAVR/ TAVI technology that has proven clinical results worldwide.”

More than 25,000 heart valves manufactured by Meril have been implanted across 75 countries with proven clinical safety, Meril said. Sanjeev Bhatt, Meril Senior Vice President-Corporate Strategy, added that the collaboration with Japan Lifeline was pivotal for the company and would strengthen its global position in cardiovascular solutions.

The ₹2,400-crore Meril was established by the Bilakhia Group in 2006. Recently, the Vapi-based company’s Chief Executive Officer Vivek Shah had told businessline that the company was looking to improve access to products in the country, even as it strengthened its presence overseas.

