An approximate voter turnout of 10.81 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra witnessed the lowest voting percentage till 9 am with 6.64 per cent voters exercising their franchise, while West Bengal recorded the highest in the first two hours with 15.85 per cent,.

Among other states, Assam recorded 10.12 per cent, Bihar 10.41 per cent, Chhatisgarh 13.24 per cent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10.13 per cent, Goa 13.02 per cent, Gujarat 9.87 per cent, Karnataka 9.45 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 14.43 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 12.94 per cent, the EC said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the early voters. While PM Modi cast his vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad.

Polling is being held in 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, and for bypolls in five assembly constituencies in the state.

Queues were seen at polling booths in most Lok Sabha segments in northern districts of Karnataka with voters, mostly senior citizens and morning walkers, lining up to cast their votes early, with temperature expected to rise as the day progresses.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge were among those who came in early to cast their votes in Karnataka.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa along with sons B Y Raghavendra, BJP candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha segment and B Y Vijayendra, party’s state President -- and daughters-in-law cast their vote at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

“Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats, according to me we (BJP) are going to win at least 25 to 26 seats. The atmosphere is very good. Wherever we go people say Modi, Modi, it is going to have its own effect,” Yediyurappa said after voting.

In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is the NCP candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were among those who cast their votes.

Sharad Pawar was welcomed with a traditional ‘aarti’ as he arrived at a polling booth in Malegaon area of Baramati constituency in Pune district.

The veteran politician stood in a queue before casting his vote at the booth.

Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar cast their votes at a polling booth in Katewadi area of Baramati.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Ajit Pawar, the estranged nephew of Sharad Pawar, said he has been maintaining it is not a contest between family members, but the other side is propagating that it is about the family and trying to show they are together against him.

“I want to make it clear that the senior most family member in the Pawar family is my mother Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, who is with me and the three of us today exercised our voting right,” he said.

Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra).

As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

Polling is being held in 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa.

Polling is also underway in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) and nine seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Betul where elections were deferred.

Voting was completed in 189 seats out of 543 seats in the first two phases. The next four phases will be on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.

