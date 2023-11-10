he Madras High Court, on Thursday, refused to strike down the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, in its entirety, but ruled that the prohibition will apply only to games of chance and not games of skill such as rummy and poker.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice, Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu, said the State government had miserably failed to demonstrate how rummy and poker, declared to be games of skill by the Supreme Court, would become games of chance when played online.

“The contention of the State that the petitioners (online gaming companies) may use bots is without any basis... The said propositions, on behalf of the State, are merely on surmise,” said the Bench, and pointed out that the 2022 Act specifically deals only with online games and not offline games.

“The State could not gather authentic evidence about bots being used or that the software knows all the cards in the hands of each player, so also the unopened cards or that the software could change the unopened cards.

“In the absence, thereof, it will be too far fetched to arrive at a decision on the basis of assumptions by the State,” it added. Authoring the verdict, the Chief Justice wrote: “We are now transcending into the era of digitisation and entertainment. People, instead of playing in clubs, are now playing online.

“With the rise of Internet connectivity and technological advancements, we see a spurt in online games. Many online games are in vogue.” He went on to state: “The games of rummy and poker, which are considered games of skill, are also now sought to be played online. In online games of rummy and poker also, the same brain activity would be involved as required for offline games of rummy and poker.”

The Bench also said: “Corruption or mischief in a game may not define the game. Of course, in an isolated case, if it is noticed by the State that the petitioners or any other online games servers/online games providers are using bots or have indulged in any illegal activity, it can take action against it.”

Age restriction

The Judges further recognised the right of the State government to frame regulations with respect to imposing age restrictions on the players of online games, fixing monetary as well as time limit for which the games could be played and such other restrictions required to implement the 2022 Act.

The writer is the legal correspondent of The Hindu